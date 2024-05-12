Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 89 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $3,192,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,193 shares of company stock worth $182,005,898. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $276.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

