Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Maxim Group

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BYON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point started coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40. Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

