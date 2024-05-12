Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $46.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCYC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,914,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,613 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 883,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 100,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.