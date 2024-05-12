BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $61,144.45 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $759.34 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $61,144.45 or 1.00051263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013245 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,089.41828206 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,119,727.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

