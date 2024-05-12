Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $61,178.38 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $61,178.38 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,205.05 billion and $12.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.29 or 0.00706603 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00068802 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00101624 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,697,346 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
