BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
