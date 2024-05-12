BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

ECAT stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 246,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,973,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,707,789.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,168,045 shares of company stock valued at $19,848,841.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

