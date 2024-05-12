BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Bought by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 1.02% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,954,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter worth $323,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. 618,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,821. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

