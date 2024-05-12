Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.64.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

