BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.

MUE stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

