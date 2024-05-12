BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

MYN opened at $10.37 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

