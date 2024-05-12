BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.38. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 49,932 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 796.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 47.9% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

