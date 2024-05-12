BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.38. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 49,932 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.