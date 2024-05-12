BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.62

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $12.01. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 13,635 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,892.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,024,526 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,699 shares of company stock worth $1,498,477. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,679,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 268,399 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

