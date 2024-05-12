BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.62

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $12.01. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 13,635 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,679,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 268,399 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
