Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09), reports. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Bloom Energy Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of BE stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,989 shares of company stock valued at $725,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
