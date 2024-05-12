Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09), reports. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,989 shares of company stock valued at $725,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 283,333 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.