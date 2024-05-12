BMO Capital Markets Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $635.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $710.00 to $635.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $640.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 1.8 %

HubSpot stock opened at $597.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.83 and a 200-day moving average of $569.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.