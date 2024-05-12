BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $1.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.99.

Shares of Lion Electric stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 756,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,036. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million. Analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

