BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $6.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FATE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $156,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 141,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,826 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 107,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 281.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 280,895 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

