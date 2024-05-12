BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.58

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €60.58 ($65.14) and traded as high as €70.76 ($76.09). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €70.61 ($75.92), with a volume of 1,688,075 shares changing hands.
BNP Paribas Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of €64.44 and a 200-day moving average of €60.61.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
