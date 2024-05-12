BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 97,721 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.31% of Paychex worth $131,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 39.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

PAYX traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $122.55. 1,063,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,034. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.53.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

