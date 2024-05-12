BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $49.48 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,187 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.32% of Quest Diagnostics worth $49,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.42. The company had a trading volume of 569,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,765. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.