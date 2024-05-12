Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,858,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,973 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.7% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Boston Scientific worth $280,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.69. 3,790,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,286,583. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,330 shares of company stock worth $5,682,434 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

