Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Roth Mkm

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BWMN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $561.99 million, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $177,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 441,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,002.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $307,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,437.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $177,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 441,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,002.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after acquiring an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

