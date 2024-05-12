Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

BCLI opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

