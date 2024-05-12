Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP remained flat at $18.83 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
