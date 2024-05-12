Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Price Target at GBX 6,415

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,415 ($80.59).

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($80.40) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.38) to GBX 7,400 ($92.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($67.84) to GBX 6,100 ($76.63) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 7,890 ($99.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,235.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,178 ($65.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,790 ($110.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,027.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,351.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,484.42%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

