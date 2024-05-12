Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $48.35

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.