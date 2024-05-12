Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $48.35

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.35.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.
Institutional Trading of Newmont
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
