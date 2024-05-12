Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price at $197.75

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Repligen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.90. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 667.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,540,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,558,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $22,552,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.