Brokers Offer Predictions for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $41.17 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

