Brokers Offer Predictions for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

