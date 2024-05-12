Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.5 %

BKD stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $754.48 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,961,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 907,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,310,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 742,822 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,765,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 740,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623,479 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

