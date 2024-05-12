Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,828.14

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,828.14 ($22.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,014 ($25.30). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,950 ($24.50), with a volume of 38,485 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,818.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,828.14. The company has a market cap of £310.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4,756.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a GBX 29 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,536.59%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

