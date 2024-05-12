Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BCUCY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. 653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
