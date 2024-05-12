Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BCUCY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. 653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Featured Stories

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

