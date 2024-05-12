Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,990 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.4% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,096,000 after purchasing an additional 316,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,029,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $485,734,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,531,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,772,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.20. 3,084,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,232. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

