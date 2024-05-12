Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Analog Devices by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADI traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.19. 2,617,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day moving average is $189.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $207.76. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

