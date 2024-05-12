Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.00. 4,983,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.11 and its 200 day moving average is $282.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

