Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.26. 23,671,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,594,821. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $774.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

