Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,700 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in AECOM by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,088,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after acquiring an additional 374,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

AECOM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.05. 749,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.