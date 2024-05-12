Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.46.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

