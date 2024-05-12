Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 784 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,329,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,939,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

