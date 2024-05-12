Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,364 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $92.10.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

