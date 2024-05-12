Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.65. 224,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.