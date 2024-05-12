Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

LHX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.60. The stock had a trading volume of 623,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,423. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

