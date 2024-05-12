CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CACI International worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.45.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $428.33. The company had a trading volume of 76,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $293.69 and a 52-week high of $432.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

