Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.00

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.65. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 84,832 shares trading hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 874,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 437,639 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 391,575 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1,582.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 381,999 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 221.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 304,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $687,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

