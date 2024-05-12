Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.00

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.65. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 84,832 shares trading hands.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.