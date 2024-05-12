Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,051 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $29,797,000. Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2,888.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 157,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 152,450 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $20,936,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $171.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.66. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $194.84.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

