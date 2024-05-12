Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,188 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.62.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $179.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.12.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

