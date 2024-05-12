Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,845 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

