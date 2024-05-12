Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 485,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 327,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $5,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

