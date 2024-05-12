Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $379,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 31,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $204.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.