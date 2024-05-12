Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $315,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,802,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,130,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $203.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

